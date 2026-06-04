Baku to host concert marking National Salvation Day

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and the Baku City Executive Authority, a concert marking June 15 - National Salvation Day will be held in the Seaside National Park.

The concert dated to the 33rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s return to power will be organized in front of the Clock Tower.

The festive concert will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display.