Fenerbahce president Sadettin Saran sentenced to 2.5 year in illegal betting case

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Fenerbahce Club President Sadettin Saran has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison in a case linked to allegations of encouraging illegal betting through advertising, according to TürkyeToday.

The Istanbul 23rd Criminal Court of First Instance also sentenced Saran's brother, Alan Kenan Saran, to the same prison term. Both defendants were additionally ordered to pay judicial fines of ₺562,500 (over $12,200) each.

The case centered on the charge of "encouraging people to take part in illegal betting through advertising or various other means."

Saran did not attend the hearing, while lawyers for the parties were present in court. Because he was not in the courtroom, his final statement could not be taken.

A lawyer representing the Turkish Football Federation asked the court to punish the defendants. Lawyers for the defendants denied the accusations and requested their acquittal.

After reviewing the case, the court sentenced Sadettin Saran and Alan Kenan Saran to prison terms and judicial fines.

The court also acquitted Emre Eren and Azade Zeynep Haksal, who were tried under the same charge.

An indictment had previously been prepared against Fenerbahce President Sadettin Saran over an allegation that an illegal betting advertisement appeared during a match broadcast through a media group he owns.

The court's decision marks the first ruling in the case, which focused on whether the defendants promoted illegal betting through broadcast-related advertising.