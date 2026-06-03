Samir Sharifov: Azerbaijan–Belarus trade increased by over 11%

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan–Belarus relations are developing successfully, driven by mutual trust and high-level political dialogue between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus,” said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov in his remarks at the 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

He emphasized that the Intergovernmental Commission serves as a crucial mechanism for enhancing bilateral cooperation and facilitating the implementation of mutually agreed initiatives.

“Despite prevailing global economic challenges, trade relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus continue to gain momentum. Bilateral trade turnover increased by over 11% in the first four months of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, reaching $158 million,” he noted.

Sharifov highlighted the Azerbaijan Trade House in Belarus as a key driver of bilateral trade, stating that it contributes to promoting Azerbaijani products, expanding exports, and strengthening business ties in the Belarusian market.