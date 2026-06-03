CIS State News Agencies Council holds 34th meeting in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg, June 3, AZERTAC

The Council of Heads of State News Agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (Informsovet) held its 34th meeting today within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of AZERTAC Board, participated in the session.

Heads and representatives from the state news agencies of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, alongside representatives from the CIS Executive Committee, focused heavily on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in modern media. Key discussions centered on maintaining professional journalism standards in the AI era, combating fake news, and identifying new avenues for institutional cooperation.

Speakers emphasized how modern technologies can be leveraged to accelerate content creation, automate multilingual translations, monitor global trends, and improve overall news quality.

Following the discussions, the council agreed to expand cooperation on AI utilization, establish joint training programs, and share best practices for implementing automation systems.

The meeting also addressed the activities of the International Fact-Checking Network, outlined initial preparations for the upcoming 35th anniversary of the CIS, and featured the launch of a new website for the Association of National News Agencies (ANIA).