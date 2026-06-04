Magnitude 3.9 quake hits Caspian Sea
Baku, June 4, AZERTAC
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea on Thursday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
The quake, at the depth of 62 km, was recorded at 06:30 local time.
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