Indonesia, Turkiye seek stronger cooperation on Palestine peace

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono said Indonesia and Turkiye have agreed to strengthen cooperation in bringing renewed international attention to the Palestinian cause and supporting efforts to achieve peace, according to Antara.

He said escalating tensions in the Middle East following the United States and Israeli strikes on Iran in February 2026 had diverted attention from Palestinian issues, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"We must return to that and we must find a way to resolve this conflict," Sugiono said in response to a question regarding issues discussed during President Prabowo Subianto's meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday.

Speaking after a bilateral meeting with Madagascar Foreign Minister Alice N'Diaye, Sugiono said President Prabowo and Fidan discussed developments in the Middle East and ways to help resolve regional conflicts.

In addition to discussing joint efforts to ease the suffering of Palestinians, President expressed appreciation for Türkiye's role in securing the release of nine Indonesian nationals who were detained by Israeli forces during the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 mission last month.

According to Sugiono, Prabowo acknowledged Turkiye's contribution in assisting the Indonesians and other volunteers involved in the humanitarian convoy and helping facilitate their safe return home.

"President Prabowo conveyed his gratitude to President Erdogan through Foreign Minister Fidan during the meeting," Sugiono said.

He added that Fidan's visit was made at the direct invitation of President Prabowo.

According to the Presidential Secretariat statement, the meeting took place at Prabowo’s residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java, and was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the close ties and strategic partnership between Indonesia and Turkiye. Indonesia and Turkiye, as fellow Global South countries, share a common view on the importance of maintaining regional stability through dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful conflict resolution.