® Azerconnect Group joins the AI-RAN Alliance

Azerconnect Group, Azerbaijan’s leading ICT company, has become the first organization in the CIS region to join the AI-RAN Alliance, an innovation alliance focused on the development of next-generation AI-native Radio Access Network (AI-RAN). The alliance, which includes global leaders such as NVIDIA, Nokia, Samsung, is driving the evolution of mobile network infrastructure through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, enabling the creation of smarter, more agile, and more efficient network architectures.

By joining the Alliance, Azerconnect Group will further expand its access to global and cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI-native mobile networks. The implementation of innovative solutions, such as NVIDIA’s GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)-based radio processing and AI-powered RAN algorithms, will contribute to enhanced network resilience and improved spectrum efficiency. It will also enable the seamless deployment of a wide range of AI applications on GPU-based radio networks. The adoption of intelligent energy optimization solutions will enhance operational efficiency across network operations while reinforcing the company’s sustainability commitments. Azerconnect Group’s membership in the AI-RAN Alliance marks the beginning of an important milestone in its strategy to prepare for 6G technologies.

It should be noted that membership in the AI-RAN Alliance will significantly expand opportunities for local ICT professionals to access advanced technologies. Within the framework of the platform, Azerconnect Group employees will collaborate directly with working groups consisting of international experts, and will also actively participate in various technical sessions and knowledge-sharing platforms.

About AI-RAN Alliance

The AI-RAN Alliance is a global collaborative platform established to accelerate the integration of AI technologies into RAN across the telecommunications industry. Founded in 2024, the Alliance brings together leading participants from the telecommunications ecosystem to foster innovation, promote best practices, and contribute to the development of next-generation AI solutions that enhance the performance, operational efficiency, and flexibility of RAN infrastructure.

About Azerconnect Group

As a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV. Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries and sectors.