Oil prices drop in global markets
Baku, June 4, AZERTAC
Oil prices declined in global markets.
On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the price of Brent crude dropped by $0.95 to settle at $96.86 per barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price of Light crude fell by $0.87, trading at $95.15 per barrel.
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