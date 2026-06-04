National Cybersecurity Forum held in Baku

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

The 4th National Cybersecurity Forum, organized by the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Center, was held in Baku on June 4.

One of Azerbaijan’s leading platforms dedicated to cybersecurity and digital resilience, the forum brought together representatives of government agencies, members of parliament, international organizations, foreign cybersecurity institutions, the private sector, higher education institutions, as well as experts and young professionals.

The event featured discussions on the development of the cybersecurity ecosystem, international cooperation, digital transformation, the impact of artificial intelligence on the security landscape, and prospects for local innovation. An accompanying exhibition showcased advanced cybersecurity solutions presented by partner companies.

The forum opened with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

In his opening remarks, ACOA Executive Director Rauf Jabarov highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity ecosystem through enhanced public-private cooperation, human capital development, and international partnerships. Other speakers, including senior government officials and members of parliament, emphasized the strategic importance of cybersecurity as a key component of national security. Discussions also focused on national cybersecurity strategies, critical infrastructure protection, cybercrime, and international best practices.

During the forum, Corey Deng, Chief Cybersecurity and Privacy Officer for Middle East and Central Asia region at Huawei Technologies, received the honorary membership certificate of the ACOA following his appointment to the Advisory Board. ACOA also signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei Technologies aimed at strengthening knowledge exchange, supporting joint initiatives, and developing human capital in cybersecurity.

As part of the event, ACOA launched the CyberAward initiative to recognize outstanding contributions to Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity ecosystem. The forum also featured its first public Q&A session, during which students engaged directly with representatives of universities and the private sector, fostering dialogue between academia, industry, and young professionals.

Furthermore, ACOA signed an MoU with the Azerbaijan State University of Economics and a multilateral cooperation agreement with cybersecurity partners from Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia to promote regional collaboration, knowledge sharing, and joint projects.

Experts from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Estonia, and Azerbaijan exchanged views on regional cooperation, emerging challenges, and future opportunities in cybersecurity during the “Regional Experience and Cooperation” panel.

Additional sessions explored cybersecurity challenges arising from digital transformation, the impact of artificial intelligence on cyber defense, and evolving threat landscapes. Experts discussed risk mitigation, AI-driven security solutions, and advanced detection strategies.

The final session featured presentations by members of the cyber diaspora, showcases of local cybersecurity products and startups, and an interactive quiz competition that concluded with awards for the winners.

The 4th National Cybersecurity Forum helped strengthen cooperation among government institutions, the private sector, academia, and international partners, while promoting knowledge exchange and new partnerships across the cybersecurity sector.

The ideas shared, agreements signed, and initiatives launched during the forum are expected to contribute significantly to the continued development of Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity ecosystem.