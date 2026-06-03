Draft document on EU–Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities preliminarily agreed

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

On June 2–3, delegations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union held negotiations in Baku on a new Comprehensive Agreement as well as the Partnership Priorities document for 2026–2030.

Led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev on the Azerbaijani side and Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service Audrone Perkauskiene on the EU side, the discussions were conducted in a constructive atmosphere. As a result, the draft EU–Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities for 2026–2030 was preliminarily agreed upon.

During negotiations on the new Comprehensive Agreement, representatives of the relevant state institutions of Azerbaijan, together with their counterparts from the European Union, engaged in productive discussions on various sections of the draft text. Progress was achieved in several areas, and the next steps in the negotiation process were defined.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue intensive negotiations on the new bilateral agreement through both online and in-person formats.