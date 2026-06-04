"Azerbaijan Jewelry Show" exhibition opens in Baku

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

The "Azerbaijan Jewelry Show" exhibition has opened in Baku.

Toghrul Abbasguliyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Azerbaijan Jewelers Association, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and Gökhan Yalçın, Head of the Turkish delegation, delivered the opening remarks.

The speakers noted that the exhibition brings together local and foreign companies, offering an opportunity for expanding and developing businesses in the field of jewelry.

Equipment and materials necessary for the production of jewelry, ready-made jewelry and their packaging, as well as gold and silver bullions and coins will be presented to visitors at the exhibition.

A significant number of distributors and store owners from both Azerbaijan and foreign countries are expected to attend the exhibition, which will create new opportunities for jewelry manufacturers.

In addition to local Azerbaijani enterprises, the international exhibition hosts exhibitors from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Europe, and other countries.

The exhibition will run until June 6.