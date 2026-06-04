The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Gold prices rise by $33 on global market

Gold prices rise by $33 on global market

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

On the COMEX commodity exchange in New York, the price of one troy ounce of gold increased $32.9, settling at $4,499.8.

The price of silver fell by $0.19, trading at $73.5 per ounce.

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