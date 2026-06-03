Baku Initiative Group, International Sikh Federation sign MoU

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the International Sikh Federation, defining the framework for cooperation in the fields of academic, historical, and cultural research.

The document was signed by Abbas Abbasov on behalf of the Baku Initiative Group, and Moninder Singh Bual and Sidhu Dabinderjit Singh on behalf of the International Sikh Federation.

The key objective of the memorandum is to establish a platform for cooperation between the parties in academic, historical, and cultural research, particularly in the context of historical contacts and cultural interactions.

The document envisages joint research into historical sources, scientific materials, and cultural evidence on the presence of Sikh travelers, merchants, and religious figures in the region, including in Baku and the Ateshgah Temple.

Under the agreement, both organizations will cooperate closely with universities, research centers, archives, museums, and cultural institutions in Azerbaijan and abroad. Renowned researchers, historians, cultural experts, and academics will be involved in the process.

The parties will organize joint conferences, roundtables, lectures, seminars, and exhibitions to promote academic exchange at the expert level and foster interfaith dialogue.