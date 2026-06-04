Azerbaijan notifies ILO of its accession to another convention

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

On the sidelines of the 114th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev, has presented an official notification to the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert Houngbo, confirming the country’s accession to another ILO Convention.

The notification concerns the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention No. 187, which was approved by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan earlier this year.

During the meeting with Gilbert Houngbo, Anar Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has already joined 60 ILO conventions over the past period and is actively evaluating the potential ratification of several other documents.

Furthermore, Minister Anar Aliyev met with Turkish counterpart Vedat Işıkhan. The sides emphasized that relations between the two countries stand at the level of brotherhood and strategic alliance. They exchanged views on the cooperation agenda between the two ministries and discussed making collaboration regarding labor mobility and workforce exchanges more sustainable and intensive.

During a meeting with Lithuania's Minister of Social Security and Labour, Jūratė Zailskienė, Minister Anar Aliyev pointed out the broad opportunities available to further strengthen bilateral ties in the social sphere. The discussion focused on deepening cooperation in this area and exploring possibilities to attract Azerbaijani workforce in strict alignment with the specific needs of Lithuania's labor market.

Anar Aliyev also met with ILO officials to explore new areas of cooperation.