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Azerbaijani beach wrestlers win 2 medals in World Series

Azerbaijani beach wrestlers win 2 medals in World Series

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

Two Azerbaijani beach wrestlers excelled at the second stage of the Beach Wrestling World Series in Poreč, Croatia, winning two medals.

Azerbaijani wrestlers reached the podium in the 80 kg weight category, with Sahib Dadashov winning silver and Vusal Aliyev securing bronze.

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