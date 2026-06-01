Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev is attending official opening ceremony of 31st Baku Energy Forum

President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared post on the occasion of International Children's Day

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on the occasion of International Children's Day

President Ilham Aliyev: Zangezur Corridor will be definitely constructed

Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister visits Georgia

Five killed in Papua explosion linked to suspected World War II bomb