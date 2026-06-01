Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister visits Georgia

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The meeting, which was also attended by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Georgia, Irakli Chikovani, discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and issues on the regional and international agenda.

The sides also highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and emphasized the high level of strategic partnership and cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan in the field of defense.