Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with special light projections and visual displays in São Paulo

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

Special light projections and visual displays featuring the colors of the Azerbaijani flag were presented in São Paulo, Brazil.

The project, initiated and supported by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Brazil, was implemented at two of the city’s landmark sites, combining modernity and historical heritage through different visual designs.

On the famous FIESP skyscrapers located on Paulista Avenue — one of the city’s busiest and most vibrant areas — video footage showcasing Azerbaijan’s ancient history, rich culture, national cuisine, and stunning natural landscapes was displayed. The presentation was accompanied by a light projection of the Azerbaijani tricolor flag and moving text in Portuguese reading: “28 May: Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.” The FIESP complex represents approximately 23 percent of Brazil’s GDP and brings together 130,000 companies and 131 associations with a combined economic value of around $2.5 trillion.

Another event dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Independence Day was organized with the participation of the São Paulo Municipal Government. The city’s iconic architectural and cultural landmarks — the Octavio Frias de Oliveira Bridge and the Mario de Andrade Library — were illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag from the evening of May 28 until dawn.

This marks the first time that Azerbaijan’s Independence Day has been celebrated in São Paulo — Latin America’s largest metropolis and one of the region’s leading business and financial centers — through large-scale visual and digital displays.

As part of the initial series of events, a concert by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and renowned Azerbaijani pianist Nargiz Aliyarova was held at the National Theater in Brasília with the support of the embassy.