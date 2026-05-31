The most convenient way to declare customs parcels: “SİMA İmza”

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

Starting tomorrow, June 1, 2026, new rules for submitting e-commerce declarations on the State Customs Committee’s “Smart Customs” platform will come into effect.

Under the new rules, users will no longer be able to access the system and use the Electronic Commerce Declaration service with their PIN and password. Instead, citizens will be able to choose one of three electronic identification methods to access the service. Among the available options, the fastest and most convenient solution is the SİMA digital signature.

With “SİMA İmza”, users can obtain an electronic signature directly on their mobile within minutes, without any additional physical devices, and securely access customs services. Powered by facial recognition technology, “SİMA İmza” enables fast, reliable, and fully remote identification.

Following these changes, citizens who wish to continue submitting e-commerce declarations conveniently and without interruption are advised to obtain their SİMA digital signature in advance.

SİMA, the next-generation digital signature solution, was developed by AzInTelecom, a company within AZCON Holding. Today, the “SİMA İmza” mobile application has been downloaded more than 6.5 million times. Users can obtain their digital signature free of charge through the “SİMA İmza” mobile app without visiting a service centre.