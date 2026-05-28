President: Today, every inch of Azerbaijan’s territory is under our control
Baku, May 28, AZERTAC
“Both 2020 and 2023 represent our Glorious Victory, and we will forever take pride in this Victory. Today, every inch of Azerbaijan’s territory is under our control,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents in the village of Boyuk Galaderesi in Shusha.
“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan have been fully restored. The peace achieved was on our terms,” the head of state added.
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