Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

One hundred and eight years have passed since the establishment of the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim East — the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Although the Azerbaijani people, who possess ancient and rich traditions of statehood, lived within various empires throughout history, they never lost the ideal of national freedom and independence. The cultural and political resurgence that took place in the country during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, along with the formation of a national consciousness, ultimately culminated in the creation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The collapse of Tsarist Russia and the rise of the Bolsheviks to power created a complex geopolitical situation across the former imperial space. Against the backdrop of political rivalry among major powers interested in Baku's oil, the progressive intellectuals and political figures of Azerbaijan united for the sake of the nation's destiny and took a crucial step on the path toward independent state-building.

AZERTAC takes a look at the key moments and outcomes of this historic event, which served as a major turning point in the destiny of our people.

With the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan’s independence was proclaimed to the world. The newly established Azerbaijani Democratic Republic fulfilled its difficult and historic mission with great self-sacrifice and honor. Within a short period, the first parliament and government were formed, the country's borders were defined, and the state flag, anthem, and coat of arms were adopted. The declaration of the Azerbaijani language as the official state language became one of the most important steps taken on the path of state-building.

Significant measures were taken to protect the territorial integrity of the Republic and ensure national security. Within a brief timeframe, military units with high combat readiness were formed, state institutions in line with national values and democratic principles were established, and crucial decisions were made for the development of the education and culture sectors. Grounded in democratic values from its very first day, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic recognized equal rights for all citizens and succeeded in eliminating racial, national, religious, and class discrimination.

However, the first republic lasted for only 23 months. As a result of the occupation by Bolshevik Russia on April 28, 1920, the country lost its independence.

Azerbaijan restored its state independence nearly seventy years later — in 1991. However, our true independence began in 1993, after our people invited National Leader Heydar Aliyev to power. The Azerbaijani state declared itself the political and spiritual successor of the Democratic Republic.

The National Leader took responsibility at a fateful period for the country, leading Azerbaijan out of severe political and social crises, and succeeding in preserving and further strengthening state independence. Today, experiencing the most powerful period of its history, Azerbaijan realized the dreams of many years with its magnificent Victory in the Second Garabagh War, completely restoring the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On the 20th anniversary of the election of the President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as head of state, his raising of the Azerbaijani Flag in the cities of Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdara, Khojavend, and the town of Asgaran became one of the most memorable and significant events in our history. Currently, the "Great Return" program, which envisions the relocation of the population to the lands liberated from occupation, is being successfully implemented.

Today, Azerbaijan has transformed into a powerful state with a high reputation in the international arena, just as the founders of the Democratic Republic dreamed 108 years ago. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, our country is undergoing rapid and sustainable development across all spheres. It can be emphasized with pride that Azerbaijan is currently among the rare states that implement an independent foreign and domestic policy. As a result of the successful continuation by President Ilham Aliyev of the political course established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, our state independence has acquired an unshakable and irreversible character.

The Azerbaijani people celebrate May 28 — Independence Day with great enthusiasm, joy, and a sense of pride. Our State Flag waves proudly and majestically over our lands liberated from occupation.

An independent Azerbaijan is a source of pride for every citizen. Independence is the most valuable asset and the greatest wealth of our people. The Azerbaijani people constantly protect this blessing, which was achieved at the cost of great sacrifices, and are determined to pass it on to future generations.