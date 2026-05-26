Film ‘Generational Memory’ receives awards at international film festivals

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Produced by “Kinobiz Film,” the documentary “Generational Memory” has received two awards at an international film festival in Pakistan.

The film secured the title in the “Best Documentary Film” category at both the “Peshawar International Film Festival” and the “Iconic Indie Film Awards.”

In addition to these accolades, “Generational Memory” has been selected for the main competition programs of several global film festivals. These include the “Rome Prisma Film Awards” (Italy), the “Golden Bridge Istanbul Short Film Festival” (Türkiye), the “San Antonio Independent Film Festival” (Ecuador), and the “Rivers International Film Festival” (Nigeria).

The documentary chronicles the genocide perpetrated against Azerbaijanis in the Ismayilli region in 1918. The core narrative centers on the reflections of a veteran of the 2020 Patriotic War. Guided by a dream in which his grandfather reveals the location of a long-lost martyr's grave, the veteran sets out on a journey to find the burial site. Throughout this pilgrimage, he uncovers deeper layers of his family's historical past. To enrich the historical context, the film incorporates original archival materials and authentic period maps.

The film was directed and written by Babak Abbaszade, produced by Ramil Alakbarov, and features cinematography by Bulud Guliyev. The creative crew also includes composer Nigar Suleyman, film editor Rza Asgarov, lighting designer Sabit Gadirov, and sound engineer Mehman Nadirov.

Post-production support for the film's manufacture was provided by the Azerbaijan Film Agency.