ICESCO conducts technical mission to Garabagh for restoration of cultural heritage

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

“ICESCO is actively engaged in the process of revitalizing cultural heritage in the liberated territories,” said Anar Karimov, Head of the Partnership and International Cooperation Sector of ICESCO, during his address at the panel session titled “SeCure Model - Sustainable and Empowering Cultural Revitalization of Post-Conflict Cities” held as part of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

He noted that ICESCO had already adopted this approach before the “Secure” model and carried out a 2020 technical mission to Garabagh and East Zangezur to document damaged heritage sites. The mission identified 46 sites, prepared individual reports, and submitted restoration recommendations, he emphasized.