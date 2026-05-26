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Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for June, 2026

N

Head of central executive authority and governing body receiving citizens

City, district where the reception is held

The covered cities and districts

Reception Day

1. 

Minister of Emergency Situations

Kamaladdin Heydarov

Absheron

Absheron, Zangilan

02

2. 

Minister of Internal Affairs

Vilayat Eyvazov

Gazakh

Gazakh, Shamkir, Gadabay, Aghstafa

04

3. 

Minister of Youth and Sports

Farid Gayibov

Salyan

Salyan, Neftchala

04

4. 

Prosecutor General

Kamran Aliyev

Shamkir

Shamkir, Gadabay,

Tovuz, Aghstafa, Gazakh

05

5. 

Minister of Justice

Farid Ahmadov

Zangilan

Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli

05

6. 

Chief of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

Mursal Ibrahimov

Aghsu

Aghsu, Ismayilli,

Shamakhi, Gobustan

05

7.

Chairman of the State Customs Committee

Shahin Baghirov

Khankendi

Khankendi, Shusha,

Khojaly, Aghdara,

Khojavend, Lachin

08

8. 

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources

Rashad Ismayilov

Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan, Babek,

Julfa, Kangarli, Ordubad,

Sadarak, Shahbuz, Sharur

11

9. 

Minister of Economy

Mikayil Jabbarov

Gabala

Gabala, Ismayilli

11

10. 

Chairman of the “Azerishig” OJSC

Vugar Ahmadov

Gakh

Gakh, Zagatala

11

11. 

Minister of Science and Education

Emin Amrullayev

Ganja

Ganja, Samukh, Kalbajar

12

12. 

Minister of Agriculture

Majnun Mammadov

Lerik

Lerik, Lankaran, Astara,

Masalli, Yardimli, Jalilabad

12

13. 

Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs

Bahar Muradova

Shusha

Shusha

12

14. 

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture

Anar Guliyev

Shamakhi

Shamakhi, Ismayilli,

Gobustan

12

15. 

Director General of “AzeriGas” Production Union

Azer Mammadov

Jabrayil

Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan

12

16. 

Prosecutor General

Kamran Aliyev

Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan, Babek,

Julfa, Kangarli, Ordubad,

Sadarak, Shahbuz, Sharur

16

17. 

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations

Ramin Mammadov

Lerik

Lerik, Lankaran, Astara,

Masalli, Yardimli, Jalilabad

16

18. 

Chairman of the Food Safety Agency

Goshgar Tahmazli

Zangilan

Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Kalbajar

17

19. 

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population

Anar Aliyev

Salyan

Salyan, Neftchala

19

20. 

Minister of Culture

Adil Karimli

Shusha

Shusha

19

21. 

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs

Rovshan Rzayev

Kalbajar

Kalbajar, Lachin

19

22. 

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency

Zaur Mikayilov

Zagatala

Zagatala, Balakan

19

23. 

Executive Director of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABİB)

Anar Bayramov 

Shusha

Shusha

24

24. 

Minister of Energy

Parviz Shahbazov

Aghdam

Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend

25

25. 

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads

Vusal Nasirli

Zagatala

Zagatala, Balakan, Gakh

25

26. 

Chairman of "Azeristiliktejhizat" OJSC

Ilham Mirzaliyev

Shamakhi

Shamakhi, Gobustan

25

27. 

Minister of Digital Development and Transport

Rashad Nabiyev

Aghdam

Aghdam, Fuzuli,

Khojavend

29

Reception of citizens begins at 10:00 a.m. on designated days.

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