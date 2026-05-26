Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for June, 2026
|
N
|
Head of central executive authority and governing body receiving citizens
|
City, district where the reception is held
|
The covered cities and districts
|
Reception Day
|
1.
|
Minister of Emergency Situations
Kamaladdin Heydarov
|
Absheron
|
Absheron, Zangilan
|
02
|
2.
|
Minister of Internal Affairs
Vilayat Eyvazov
|
Gazakh
|
Gazakh, Shamkir, Gadabay, Aghstafa
|
04
|
3.
|
Minister of Youth and Sports
Farid Gayibov
|
Salyan
|
Salyan, Neftchala
|
04
|
4.
|
Prosecutor General
Kamran Aliyev
|
Shamkir
|
Shamkir, Gadabay,
Tovuz, Aghstafa, Gazakh
|
05
|
5.
|
Minister of Justice
Farid Ahmadov
|
Zangilan
|
Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli
|
05
|
6.
|
Chief of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription
Mursal Ibrahimov
|
Aghsu
|
Aghsu, Ismayilli,
Shamakhi, Gobustan
|
05
|
7.
|
Chairman of the State Customs Committee
Shahin Baghirov
|
Khankendi
|
Khankendi, Shusha,
Khojaly, Aghdara,
Khojavend, Lachin
|
08
|
8.
|
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources
Rashad Ismayilov
|
Nakhchivan
|
Nakhchivan, Babek,
Julfa, Kangarli, Ordubad,
Sadarak, Shahbuz, Sharur
|
11
|
9.
|
Minister of Economy
Mikayil Jabbarov
|
Gabala
|
Gabala, Ismayilli
|
11
|
10.
|
Chairman of the “Azerishig” OJSC
Vugar Ahmadov
|
Gakh
|
Gakh, Zagatala
|
11
|
11.
|
Minister of Science and Education
Emin Amrullayev
|
Ganja
|
Ganja, Samukh, Kalbajar
|
12
|
12.
|
Minister of Agriculture
Majnun Mammadov
|
Lerik
|
Lerik, Lankaran, Astara,
Masalli, Yardimli, Jalilabad
|
12
|
13.
|
Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs
Bahar Muradova
|
Shusha
|
Shusha
|
12
|
14.
|
Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture
Anar Guliyev
|
Shamakhi
|
Shamakhi, Ismayilli,
Gobustan
|
12
|
15.
|
Director General of “AzeriGas” Production Union
Azer Mammadov
|
Jabrayil
|
Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan
|
12
|
16.
|
Prosecutor General
Kamran Aliyev
|
Nakhchivan
|
Nakhchivan, Babek,
Julfa, Kangarli, Ordubad,
Sadarak, Shahbuz, Sharur
|
16
|
17.
|
Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations
Ramin Mammadov
|
Lerik
|
Lerik, Lankaran, Astara,
Masalli, Yardimli, Jalilabad
|
16
|
18.
|
Chairman of the Food Safety Agency
Goshgar Tahmazli
|
Zangilan
|
Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Kalbajar
|
17
|
19.
|
Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population
Anar Aliyev
|
Salyan
|
Salyan, Neftchala
|
19
|
20.
|
Minister of Culture
Adil Karimli
|
Shusha
|
Shusha
|
19
|
21.
|
Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs
Rovshan Rzayev
|
Kalbajar
|
Kalbajar, Lachin
|
19
|
22.
|
Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency
Zaur Mikayilov
|
Zagatala
|
Zagatala, Balakan
|
19
|
23.
|
Executive Director of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABİB)
Anar Bayramov
|
Shusha
|
Shusha
|
24
|
24.
|
Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov
|
Aghdam
|
Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend
|
25
|
25.
|
Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads
Vusal Nasirli
|
Zagatala
|
Zagatala, Balakan, Gakh
|
25
|
26.
|
Chairman of "Azeristiliktejhizat" OJSC
Ilham Mirzaliyev
|
Shamakhi
|
Shamakhi, Gobustan
|
25
|
27.
|
Minister of Digital Development and Transport
Rashad Nabiyev
|
Aghdam
|
Aghdam, Fuzuli,
Khojavend
|
29
Reception of citizens begins at 10:00 a.m. on designated days.