Jeyhun Bayramov emphasizes importance of strengthening UN-centered international system

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov participated in and spoke at the open debate of the UN Security Council held in New York under the presidency of China on the theme "Maintenance of international peace and security: Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System."

The minister emphasized in his remarks that strengthening the UN-centered international system has become particularly relevant amid growing polarization, violations of international law, and the ineffectiveness of conflict prevention and resolution mechanisms.

In this context, he underscored the importance of multilateralism and the principle of sovereign equality of states in ensuring international peace and security. He also highlighted the need for the universal and unconditional application of international law, particularly the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

Bayramov stressed the necessity of ending impunity for violations of international law and ensuring justice. He noted the importance of solidarity with countries affected by the severe consequences of conflicts, including Azerbaijan, and emphasized that ensuring the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands should remain a focus of the international community.

The minister stated that Azerbaijan is among the countries that have experienced the grave consequences of violations of the UN Charter and shortcomings in the implementation of international law. Nevertheless, he noted that Azerbaijan continues to take practical steps to advance the peace agenda as one of the leading contributors to regional stability.

The speech also highlighted the importance of reforms aimed at making the UN system more effective, inclusive, and responsive.

Bayramov pointed to the need to increase the representation of developing countries and strengthen the accountability of the Security Council within the framework of intergovernmental negotiations on Security Council reform. He also described the UN Secretary-General’s UN80 initiative as an important reform agenda aimed at making the organization more coordinated and responsive to the needs of member states.

In addition, he emphasized the importance of regional organizations and cooperation formats operating in accordance with the goals and principles of the UN. In this regard, he noted Azerbaijan’s significant contributions to multilateralism through its successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, hosting of COP29 and the World Urban Forum, as well as its current chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Concluding his remarks, Bayramov stressed that the UN Charter aims to build a sustainable international system based on unity, cooperation, peace, justice, and the rule of law among nations, noting that only through joint efforts can a more inclusive, accountable, and effective UN-centered multilateral system be established.