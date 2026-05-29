Azerbaijan Tourism Board opens office in Beijing

Beijing, May 29, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) has opened a representative office in Beijing.

The office aims to promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential, with the ultimate goal of boosting Chinese tourist arrivals in Azerbaijan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Teymur Nadiroglu, Azerbaijan's Trade Representative in China, and Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation participated in the international tourism exhibition ITB China 2026, held from 26-28 May in Shanghai, with a national stand featuring tourism industry partners, including AZAL as co-exhibitors.

China is emerging as one of the fastest-growing tourism markets for Azerbaijan and remains among its key inbound markets. During January-April 2026, the number of visitors from China increased by nearly 9.5% compared to the same period in 2025, reaching 14,303 visitors, reflecting steady market growth and increasing potential.