US states and cities sign proclamations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

Washington, May 28, AZERTAC

Various states and cities in the United States, including the cities of Houston, Washington, Oil City, Hallandale Beach, and Miami, as well as the State of Maryland and the New York State Assembly, have signed proclamations on the occasion of May 28 – Azerbaijan Independence Day.

The documents state that Azerbaijan established the first democratic parliamentary republic in the East and the Muslim world in 1918. The early granting of voting rights to women, democratic values, and parliamentary traditions are specifically highlighted. The proclamations also emphasize the cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan in the diplomatic, strategic, energy, cultural, and educational fields, as well as the contributions made by the Azerbaijani community living in the US to local society.

Malahat Najafova