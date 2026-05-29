Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

Baku Seaside boulevard to host classic and modern supercar festival

Azerbaijan Tourism Board opens office in Beijing

Romania summons Russian envoy after drone crashes into apartment building

Romania shuts down Russian Consulate General in Constanta — president

Madrid’s iconic Cibeles Fountain illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Malaysia

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day in spotlight of Jordanian media