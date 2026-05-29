Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Malaysia

Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Embassy in Malaysia hosted an official reception marking the country’s Independence Day in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur.

The event was attended by Malaysian government officials, members of parliament, heads of diplomatic missions, prestigious higher education institutions, the Azerbaijani community activists, Azerbaijani students, media representatives, as well as numerous Malaysian public representatives.

Addressing the event, Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil, Malaysian Minister of Communications, and Irfan Davudov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malaysia, hailed the historical friendly ties existing between the two countries.

Ambassador Irfan Davudov highlighted Azerbaijan’s long-standing statehood traditions and glorious history of independence. The diplomat emphasized the historical significance of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), which was established as the first democratic republic in the Muslim East on May 28, 1918. Noting that the ADR demonstrated the Azerbaijani people’s determination for independence despite existing only 13 months, the ambassador underscored the republic’s remarkable achievements in state-building during that period.

The diplomat mentioned that since regaining its independence, Azerbaijan - under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev - has emerged as a regional leader and a reliable global partner committed to promoting stability, peace, and cooperation.

The ambassador also highlighted Azerbaijan's successful hosting of prestigious international events, including the recent 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13). Touching upon the bilateral relations, the diplomat expressed his confidence that unlocking untapped potential in the economic, energy, tourism, investment, humanitarian, and educational sectors will contribute to enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The event also featured the screening of a film highlighting the history and achievements of Azerbaijan, wrapping up with a banquet for the guests.

Shahin Jafarov