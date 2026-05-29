Solemn reception in London marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

London, May 29, AZERTAC

An official reception marking the 108th anniversary of Independence Day of Azerbaijan was held at the Lancaster House in London, a prestigious and historic venue for celebrations.

Organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United Kingdom, the event was attended by the Minister of State for Defence of United Kingdom, representatives of other government agencies, as well as members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

First, Aysel Teymurzade, who represented Azerbaijan in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, performed the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

Addressing the event, Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United Kingdom, provided insight into the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on May 28, 1918, noting the ADR was the first parliamentary democracy founded in the Muslim East.

The diplomat emphasized that despite its brief period of existence, the ADR left an indelible mark on Azerbaijan's history by granting all citizens voting rights regardless of ethnicity, religion, race, or gender. “Today, Azerbaijan remains committed to these progressive foundational values, including tolerance and multiculturalism,” the ambassador said.

The Azerbaijani diplomat also expressed his appreciation for the congratulatory letter addressed by Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of independence.

Noting that the United Kingdom has been a reliable partner of Azerbaijan since the first years of Azerbaijan's independence, Ambassador Elin Suleymanov commended both countries’ intention to elevate relations to the level of a strategic partnership, as announced in August 2025. The ambassador hailed the successful development of cooperation between the two countries across political, economic, educational, security and other domains.

Speaking at the event, Lord Vernon Coaker, the UK Minister of State for Defence, underlined that Azerbaijan remains a vital diplomatic and security partner for the United Kingdom in the region. He stated that his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani defense officials contributed to enhancing bilateral defense ties.

Describing Azerbaijan as a close friend and important partner of the UK, Lord Vernon Coaker expressed his satisfaction with the recent elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

The British minister said the founders of the ADR would have been immensely proud of modern Azerbaijan’s remarkable successes and achievements. He also congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the Independence Day, extending his best wishes for the country’s peace, stability, and prosperity.

The event continued with a banquet and concert program organized for the participants.

Ayten Abbasli