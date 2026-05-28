Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Cultural Center following major overhaul in Khankendi

President Ilham Aliyev inspected private houses designated for servicemen in Khojaly

“Garabagh Textile House” LLC inaugurated in Khojaly city

President Ilham Aliyev inspected progress of developments in Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha and met with residents

Work gloves manufacturing enterprise inaugurated in Khankendi

Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaims May 28 as Azerbaijan Independence Day in Washington, D.C.

Rome hosts official presentation of SOCAR Italia