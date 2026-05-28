Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, May 28, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Cultural Center following major overhaul in Khankendi
President Ilham Aliyev inspected private houses designated for servicemen in Khojaly
“Garabagh Textile House” LLC inaugurated in Khojaly city
President Ilham Aliyev inspected progress of developments in Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha and met with residents
Work gloves manufacturing enterprise inaugurated in Khankendi
Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaims May 28 as Azerbaijan Independence Day in Washington, D.C.
Rome hosts official presentation of SOCAR Italia
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [20:00]
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijani oil sells for $102
- [11:26]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Madrid
- 27.05.2026 [22:31]
Top stories update
- 27.05.2026 [20:00]
From Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine
- 27.05.2026 [19:01]
Azerbaijan’s independence traditions and ADR legacy highlighted in Vienna
- 27.05.2026 [16:59]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with official reception in Moscow
- 27.05.2026 [16:40]
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Potential Promoted in China
- 27.05.2026 [15:41]
From Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India
- 27.05.2026 [14:51]
From Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic
- 27.05.2026 [14:36]
From Constantine An. Tassoulas, President of the Hellenic Republic
- 27.05.2026 [14:01]
Top stories update
- 27.05.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijan and Portugal discuss cooperation across diverse spheres
- 27.05.2026 [09:56]
Azerbaijan and Bahrain exchange views on regional and international security
- 27.05.2026 [09:33]
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Cuban counterpart
- 27.05.2026 [08:42]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Eid al-Adha
- 27.05.2026 [08:35]
Master class held at Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Center
- 27.05.2026 [08:32]
Post on Eid al-Adha shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
- 26.05.2026 [22:25]
Leyla Aliyeva visits "Yashil Chay" farm in Lankaran
- 26.05.2026 [21:06]
Court hearing begins on the appeal of Armenian citizens
- 26.05.2026 [20:56]
German dependence on China increases for key goods like solar panels
- 26.05.2026 [20:08]
Niagara Falls lit up with colors of Azerbaijani Flag
- 26.05.2026 [20:08]
Azerbaijani, Russian PMs hold phone talk
- 26.05.2026 [20:04]
Top stories update
- 26.05.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation in textile sector
- 26.05.2026 [19:56]
From Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria
- 26.05.2026 [19:55]
From Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria
- 26.05.2026 [19:54]
From Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia
- 26.05.2026 [19:53]
From Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia
- 26.05.2026 [19:52]
From Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation
- 26.05.2026 [19:23]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 26.05.2026 [19:22]
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Lankaran
- 26.05.2026 [19:21]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Vietnam
- 26.05.2026 [19:13]
Film ‘Generational Memory’ receives awards at international film festivals
- 26.05.2026 [18:37]
From Felipe VI, King of Spain
- 26.05.2026 [18:35]