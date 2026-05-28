Ihor Zhovkva: Azerbaijan is our strategic partner consistent in supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

Kyiv, May 28, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is our strategic partner that consistently supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The best proof of this is the close, reliable, and active dialogue between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” said Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

He noted that the recent, highly successful visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Azerbaijan on April 25 is further evidence of the intensive development of the partnership between the two countries.

"I note with satisfaction that the first steps are already being taken to implement the important agreements reached," Ihor Zhovkva added.

"From the very first days of Russia's war against Ukraine, the state and people of Azerbaijan have extended a helping hand to Ukraine. We are sincerely grateful to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and to every Azerbaijani citizen who joined the efforts to provide assistance to Ukraine," Ihor Zhovkva emphasized.

The Ukrainian official further stated: "The Ambassador and the staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy know firsthand how difficult this war is. You were with us in Kyiv during this past harsh winter, in the cold and darkness. Thank you for the support you have shown."

Emil Huseynli