Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with official reception in Czech Republic

Prague, May 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the Czech Republic hosted an official reception in Prague to mark May 28 – Independence Day.

The event was attended by Yashar Aliyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Czech Republic, high-ranking guests, including Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament Tomio Okamura.

In his opening remarks, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, adding that the bilateral cooperation between the two countries continues to strengthen in various fields.

The Czech Prime Minister attached special importance to energy cooperation, saying Azerbaijan is the largest supplier of crude oil to the Czech Republic.

Recalling his recent visit to Azerbaijan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš noted that he had also met with President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala. The PM emphasized that the Czech delegation was accompanied by representatives of more than 40 companies, which clearly demonstrated the Czech Republic’s interest in further expanding economic relations and fostering new business opportunities.

Following the speeches, a concert program featuring artists from both countries was presented.

Vugar Seyidov