Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with official reception in Bratislava

Vienna, May 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Embassy and Honorary Consulate in the Slovak Republic hosted an official reception in Bratislava to mark May 28 – Independence Day.

The event was attended by Richard Raši, Speaker of the National Council (Parliament) of the Slovak Republic, Peter Vodraška, Head of the Office of the President of the Slovak Republic, Rastislav Chovanec, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, members of the Slovak Parliament and Government, employees of the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various public institutions, heads and diplomats of diplomatic missions accredited in Bratislava, representatives of the Slovak public, including scientists and businessmen, as well as Azerbaijanis living in Slovakia.

Addressing the event, Vusal Abdullayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Slovakia, emphasized that the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on May 28, 1918, was a historic milestone as the first secular, democratic republic in the Muslim East. The diplomat mentioned that despite its brief 23-month existence, the ADR left behind a profound legacy in statecraft, democracy, and national identity.

Ambassador Vusal Abdullayev said that modern Azerbaijan’s achievements stem from the development strategy established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, adding that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the country has significantly strengthened its international standing.

The Azerbaijani diplomat framed Baku’s hosting of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) as clear evidence of the country’s growing reputation as a reliable international partner.

Speaking as an honorary guest at the event, Richard Raši, Speaker of the National Council (Parliament) of the Slovak Republic, described Azerbaijan as a friendly and partner country for Slovakia.

Speaker Richard Raši expressed his confidence that the Bratislava-Baku direct air flights will contribute to the development of relations between the peoples, the expansion of tourism, as well as trade and humanitarian ties.

Noting that Azerbaijan is a country with a rich history and diverse culture, Richard Rasi emphasized that Slovakia intends to further enhance friendship and cooperation with Azerbaijan.

As part of the event, the guests also viewed the photo exhibition “Azerbaijan: From Independence to Victory” organized by the embassy, which showcased invaluable services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to his homeland and people, President Ilham Aliyev’s state-building achievements, as well as bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

The official reception concluded with a banquet featuring Azerbaijani products, videos showcasing the country’s history, culture, and development, and a selection of Azerbaijani classical music.

Elgun Niftali