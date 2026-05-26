Mikhail Gusman: Today, AZERTAC conveys the country’s stance and voice to the international community

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my alma mater. I received my education here, and my mother – who devoted her entire life to the Azerbaijan University of Languages – also worked at this institution for many years. It is a tremendous honor for me to be awarded the title of Honorary Professor of the Azerbaijan University of Languages,” renowned journalist and Baku native Mikhail Gusman said in an interview with AZERTAC.

Gusman noted that the Azerbaijan University of Languages holds a special place in his life and remains his true alma mater.

He said that he graduated from the university with honors and has maintained close ties with it throughout his life, frequently returning to meet with students, participate in seminars, and deliver lectures. He added that upon receiving the title of Honorary Professor, he assured Rector Kamal Abdulla and the university staff that he would continue contributing to the university not only symbolically, but also through practical support.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s role in international media and journalism, Mikhail Gusman said the country is gaining increasing global visibility, attributing this to the consistent policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that Azerbaijan’s international standing and media influence continue to grow.

He also highlighted the activities of AZERTAC, emphasizing its long-standing participation in major international media organizations and its strong representation of Azerbaijan worldwide. He added that AZERTAC today conveys the country’s voice to the international community and enjoys broad respect and recognition globally.