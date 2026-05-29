Baku Seaside boulevard to host classic and modern supercar festival

Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

The “Classics and Supercars” Festival will take place at the Seaside National Park (Boulevard) in Baku on June 6–7.

Organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and Nazar Holdings, this special event will feature an impressive exhibition of classic cars and luxury supercars.

The two-day festival will showcase an impressive array of classic and high-performance vehicles spanning different eras and global origins. Organized into specialized "Classic Cars," "Supercar," and "Sports Cars" zones, the exhibition will highlight both the collection of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and vehicles from registered private owners.

Those wishing to exhibit their own vehicles at the festival can register by contacting [email protected] or calling (+99450) 295 01 00.

Admission is completely free!

If you’re visiting Baku during these dates, don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to see some of the world’s most iconic automobiles in one place.