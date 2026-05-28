Founders of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic commemorated in France

Paris, May 28, AZERTAC

Diplomats from Azerbaijan’s Embassy in France and Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, along with members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, visited the graves of founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic ahead of May 28 Independence Day.

The delegation visited the graves of Alimardan bey Topchubashov, Chairman of the Parliament of the Republic as well as the Chairman of the delegation that participated in the Paris Peace Conference, and Jeyhun Hajibeyli, a member of the delegation, publisher of the official national government newspaper "Azerbaijan," and brother of the famous composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, who rest at the Saint-Cloud Cemetery near Paris. During the visit, the diplomats honored the memory of these historical figures, who rendered outstanding services in the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the recognition of our country in the international arena, and placed bouquets of flowers at their graves.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva and Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev highlighted the role of the republic’s founders in promoting Azerbaijan’s independence and national ideals abroad.

They also noted Azerbaijan’s modern development and the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.