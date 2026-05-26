Azerbaijan's Independence Day marked in Pakistan

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan organized an official reception marking May 28 – Independence Day.

The reception was attended by Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan; Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Communications; senators; ambassadors of foreign countries to Pakistan; diplomats; representatives of government institutions and Pakistan’s public, cultural, and business circles; high-ranking officers of the country’s Armed Forces; media representatives; as well as Azerbaijanis living in Pakistan.

Following the performance of the national anthems of the two countries, Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov highlighted the path to independence of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), whose 108th anniversary is being celebrated this year.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan and Pakistan comprehensively support each other both bilaterally and within the framework of regional and international platforms.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, also congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of Independence Day. Emphasizing the excellent development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, the Chairman of the Senate hailed the mutual understanding and solidarity between the two countries.