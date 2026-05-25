Bulgarian PM Radev meets US State Department Official Arthur Milikh

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a meeting at the Council of Ministers building on Monday with Arthur Milikh, who is visiting Bulgaria in his capacity as the Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues related to the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States, as well as the security and socio-economic challenges arising from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and possible approaches for addressing them.