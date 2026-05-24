Garabagh horses and Azerbaijani national music received with great interest in Europe

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

A delegation of more than 150 representatives from the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARAF) successfully represented the country at CHIO Aachen, held in Aachen, Germany, and regarded as one of the most prestigious events in world equestrian sports.

Organized since 1898 and boasting a history spanning more than a century, CHIO Aachen is recognized in the international equestrian community as the “Wimbledon of equestrian sports.” Representatives from leading equestrian nations, as well as renowned athletes ranked among the global top 100, participated in the prestigious event, which is considered one of Europe’s premier showjumping competitions.

The competitions were held at the Hauptstadion arena in Germany’s renowned Soers complex, which has a capacity of 40,000 spectators. Attended by thousands of spectators and international media representatives from various countries, the event once again stood out this year for its high level of organization and impressive atmosphere.

As part of the event, the special Horse & Symphony program dedicated to the James Bond theme, as well as the joint performance by the Military Orchestra of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the CHIO Aachen orchestral ensemble, were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience. The musical performances added a distinctive atmosphere to the event. The harmony of music, horsemanship, and stage elements in the spectacular show program provided participants with unforgettable moments.

Reflecting Azerbaijan’s ancient equestrian traditions, the Garabagh and Dilbaz horses attracted particular attention, while national musical elements and cultural compositions were warmly received by the audience. The elegance, agility, and aesthetic appearance of the Garabagh and Dilbaz horses played a significant role in showcasing Azerbaijan’s rich equestrian heritage on the international stage.

The city of Aachen is also set to host the FEI World Equestrian Championships in 2026. In this regard, CHIO Aachen is currently regarded as one of the main focal points of the global equestrian community, and the participation of the Azerbaijani delegation is viewed as another indication of the country’s growing prestige in the fields of international sports and culture.