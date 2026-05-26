Russia informs US about launching 'systematic strikes' on Ukrainian military sites in Kyiv

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the phone that Russian forces have begun systematic strikes on military sites used by the Ukrainian army in Kyiv, Anadolu Agency reports.

The statement added that Lavrov also urged the US to ensure the evacuation of its diplomatic staff and other citizens from the Ukrainian capital.

"The top diplomats exchanged opinions about diplomatic initiatives aimed at overcoming the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and pertaining to the situation around Cuba."

Lavrov and Rubio also reaffirmed their commitment to improving the functioning of Russian and US diplomatic missions in each other’s countries, “despite the existing differences,” the ministry noted.

The US has not yet issued a statement regarding the two diplomats' talks over the phone.