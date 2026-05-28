President Ilham Aliyev: Today we live comfortably, as a victorious people and a victorious state

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

“Today we live comfortably, as a victorious people and a victorious state. This is a source of great pride,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents in the village of Boyuk Galaderesi in Shusha.

“Carrying out such restoration and construction work in a short period of time is also being done for the people. That is, for people to return quickly, live comfortably, and feel safe here; to build and create, raise children, care for the village elders, and enjoy life,” the head of state added.