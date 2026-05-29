Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Brussels

Brussels, May 29, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Belgium organized an official reception in Brussels to mark May 28 – Independence Day.

The event featured remarks by Vaqif Sadiqov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the European Union, and Ambassador Jafar Huseynzade, Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO.

In his remarks, Ambassador Vaqif Sadiqov emphasized the historical significance of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic as the first democratic republic in the Muslim East and paid tribute to the prominent figures who played an important role in the formation of Azerbaijan’s statehood. He also honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Vaqif Sadiqov underlined the growing importance of diplomacy and multilateral cooperation amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty in the system of international relations.

In this context, he noted Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of major international events. Referring to the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku earlier this month, the Ambassador stressed that the forum had been highly appreciated by the international community and once again demonstrated Azerbaijan’s reputation as a reliable international partner.

Touching upon regional developments, Ambassador Sadiqov noted that the progress achieved in the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia carries historic significance. He stated that the initialing of the agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations between the two countries has opened new opportunities for sustainable peace and cooperation in the region.

Ambassador Vaqif Sadiqov further highlighted the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-European Union and Azerbaijan-Belgium relations. He noted that the European Union remains Azerbaijan’s largest foreign investor and emphasized the expansion of cooperation beyond the traditional energy sector into strategic areas such as renewable energy, transportation, logistics, and digital transformation.

In his remarks, Ambassador Jafar Huseynzade, Head of the Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO, stressed that safeguarding independence requires strong state institutions and credible defense capabilities. He noted that the political and military reforms initiated under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev entered a new phase under President Ilham Aliyev, ultimately resulting in the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Ambassador Jafar Huseynzade also emphasized that the end of the conflict and the establishment of peace in the region have enabled Azerbaijan to play a more active role on the international stage. He highlighted that Azerbaijan’s unique geopolitical position connecting the South Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Black Sea region, together with its energy resources and transit potential, allows the country to pursue an independent and multidimensional foreign policy.

The cultural part of the event featured performances by professional Azerbaijani musicians and dancers living in various European countries, as well as young representatives of the Azerbaijani community in Belgium. Guests were presented with samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine. They also viewed an exhibition by Azerbaijani painter and sculptor Ramin Badzhar, residing in Belgium.

The reception was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium and the European Union, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Brussels, NATO representatives, as well as representatives of academia, culture, media, and the Azerbaijani community.

Vugar Seyidov