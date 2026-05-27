Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Cuban counterpart

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

On May 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla as part of his working visit to New York City.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the advancement of bilateral relations and discussed the positive dynamics observed in ties between the two countries in recent years.

The ministers noted the long-standing historical and cultural ties between their nations, emphasizing the importance of further expanding cooperation in the fields of education and healthcare.

Furthermore, the counterparts discussed prospects for cooperation across multilateral platforms, including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The talks also touched upon Azerbaijan's humanitarian and development assistance provided to Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The Cuban side expressed its gratitude for the humanitarian aid and educational scholarships extended by Azerbaijan to Cuba.

During the meeting, the ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, including the security situation in the Caribbean basin and the Middle East.