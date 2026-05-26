Russian ambassador: Sea Breeze has become one of Azerbaijan’s major tourism and cultural attractions

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

“Major tourism and infrastructure projects currently underway in Azerbaijan contribute to the strengthening of humanitarian ties, as well as bilateral relations with Russia,” said Mikhail Yevdokimov, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, while addressing the panel session titled “New Geography of Investments” at the Sea Breeze resort.

According to him, the Sea Breeze project has become one of Azerbaijan’s most recognized projects in recent years, distinguished by its advanced tourism infrastructure.

The diplomat noted that Russian tourists are showing interest not only in the historic part of Baku and White City, but also in the country’s resort projects.

Yevdokimov also highlighted the growing humanitarian and cultural interaction between the two countries, adding that the mutual tourist flow is expected to increase, with the annual number of Azerbaijani tourists traveling to Russia potentially reaching one million.