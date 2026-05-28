Crystal Palace win UEFA Conference League to clinch first European title

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

Crystal Palace have won the UEFA Conference League, defeating Rayo Vallecano 1–0 to secure the club’s first-ever European trophy, thanks to a second-half goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The victory in Leipzig crowns a remarkable two-year spell for the Eagles under Oliver Glasner. The Austrian coach guided Palace to their first-ever major trophy when they defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season, and has now followed it up with continental success.

In between, Palace also lifted the Community Shield after overcoming Liverpool on penalties.

Glasner is set to leave the club at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract, following reports of discontent and frustration during the middle of the campaign over the club’s transfer business.

Palace were originally set to compete in Europe’s second-tier competition, the UEFA Europa League. However, they were demoted to the Conference League after breaching regulations, as former co-owner John Textor held shares in both Palace and Lyon, with the latter also qualifying for the same competition.

As a result of their Conference League triumph, they will now participate in the Europa League in the 2026/27 season.

Palace finished outside the top eight during the league phase and were required to play an additional knockout play-off. En route to the final, they defeated Zrinjski Mostar, AEK Larnaca, Fiorentina, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr is the competition’s top scorer with nine goals in 13 matches, while no other teammate has scored more than twice.