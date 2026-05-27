The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with official reception in Moscow

Moscow, May 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Armed Forces Day were marked with an official reception in Moscow attended by Russian government officials, diplomats, military representatives, cultural figures and members of the Azerbaijani community.

Hosted by Azerbaijan’s embassy in Russia, the event gathered around 600 guests, including Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, members of the State Duma, diplomats, military officials and Azerbaijani students studying in Russia.

Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev highlighted the historical importance of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, noting that the foundations of modern Azerbaijani statehood, parliamentarism and the national army were laid during that period.

He said Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in 2020 under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and spoke about large-scale reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangezur, including demining operations and the return of former internally displaced persons.

Mustafayev also stressed Azerbaijan’s commitment to regional cooperation and dialogue, saying the country prioritizes stability and partnership amid growing global uncertainty.

Speaking at the reception, Galuzin praised the high level of Azerbaijan-Russia relations and highlighted expanding cooperation in politics, trade, transport, education and humanitarian affairs. He also recalled the role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in shaping strategic ties between Baku and Moscow.

Azerbaijan’s military attaché, Colonel Kenan Tahmazov, said the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had become one of the region’s most capable militaries and demonstrated high professionalism during the 44-day war in 2020.

The reception concluded with cultural performances and presentations on reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and the development of Azerbaijan’s armed forces.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan’s independence traditions and ADR legacy highlighted in Vienna
  • 27.05.2026 [16:59]

Azerbaijan’s independence traditions and ADR legacy highlighted in Vienna

German Foreign Ministry Official: Azerbaijan is a very important partner for us
  • 27.05.2026 [16:49]

German Foreign Ministry Official: Azerbaijan is a very important partner for us

South Korean official says Azerbaijan has become trusted venue for global events
  • 27.05.2026 [10:33]

South Korean official says Azerbaijan has become trusted venue for global events

Importance of comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China underscored
  • 27.05.2026 [10:25]

Importance of comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China underscored

Opportunities for expanding Caspian Sea cooperation discussed with Turkmenistan
  • 27.05.2026 [10:07]

Opportunities for expanding Caspian Sea cooperation discussed with Turkmenistan

Foreign Minister Bayramov briefs UN Secretary-General on normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations
  • 27.05.2026 [09:57]

Foreign Minister Bayramov briefs UN Secretary-General on normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

Azerbaijan and Portugal discuss cooperation across diverse spheres
  • 27.05.2026 [09:56]

Azerbaijan and Portugal discuss cooperation across diverse spheres

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasizes importance of strengthening UN-centered international system
  • 27.05.2026 [09:48]

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasizes importance of strengthening UN-centered international system

Azerbaijan and Bahrain exchange views on regional and international security
  • 27.05.2026 [09:33]

Azerbaijan and Bahrain exchange views on regional and international security

Azerbaijan’s independence traditions and ADR legacy highlighted in Vienna

  • [16:59]

German Foreign Ministry Official: Azerbaijan is a very important partner for us

  • [16:49]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with official reception in Moscow

  • [16:40]

Azerbaijan’s Tourism Potential Promoted in China

  • [15:41]

From Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India

  • [14:51]

From Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic

  • [14:36]

From Constantine An. Tassoulas, President of the Hellenic Republic

  • [14:01]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

South Korean official says Azerbaijan has become trusted venue for global events

  • [10:33]

Importance of comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China underscored

  • [10:25]

Opportunities for expanding Caspian Sea cooperation discussed with Turkmenistan

  • [10:07]

Foreign Minister Bayramov briefs UN Secretary-General on normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

  • [09:57]

Azerbaijan and Portugal discuss cooperation across diverse spheres

  • [09:56]

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasizes importance of strengthening UN-centered international system

  • [09:48]

Azerbaijan and Bahrain exchange views on regional and international security

  • [09:33]

Jeyhun Bayramov briefs Czech counterpart on post-conflict realities in the region

  • [09:28]

Azerbaijan–Pakistan relations successfully continued within regional and international organizations

  • [09:25]

Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Cuban counterpart

  • [08:42]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Eid al-Adha

  • [08:35]

Master class held at Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Center

  • [08:32]

Post on Eid al-Adha shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts

  • 26.05.2026 [22:25]

Leyla Aliyeva visits "Yashil Chay" farm in Lankaran

  • 26.05.2026 [21:06]

Court hearing begins on the appeal of Armenian citizens

  • 26.05.2026 [20:56]

Riga marks Azerbaijan`s Independence Day with opening of MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition and official reception

  • 26.05.2026 [20:56]

Mikhail Gusman: Today, AZERTAC conveys the country’s stance and voice to the international community

  • 26.05.2026 [20:52]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit family of Patriotic War martyr in Lankaran

  • 26.05.2026 [20:47]

German dependence on China increases for key goods like solar panels

  • 26.05.2026 [20:08]

Niagara Falls lit up with colors of Azerbaijani Flag

  • 26.05.2026 [20:08]

Azerbaijani, Russian PMs hold phone talk

  • 26.05.2026 [20:04]

Top stories update

  • 26.05.2026 [20:00]

Iranian Analyst: Azerbaijan has strengthened its position as an important center of regional connectivity – INTERVIEW

  • 26.05.2026 [19:59]

From Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

  • 26.05.2026 [19:56]

Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation in textile sector

  • 26.05.2026 [19:56]

From Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria

  • 26.05.2026 [19:55]

From Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

  • 26.05.2026 [19:54]

From Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia

  • 26.05.2026 [19:53]

From Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia

  • 26.05.2026 [19:52]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva explore creative work of local craftsman during Lankaran visit

  • 26.05.2026 [19:52]

From Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization

  • 26.05.2026 [19:51]

Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, stability, President Erdogan tells Iranian counterpart in phone call

  • 26.05.2026 [19:48]

Baku-hosted international conference highlights “ASAN Khidmet” and Africa partnership

  • 26.05.2026 [19:37]

From Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation

  • 26.05.2026 [19:23]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 26.05.2026 [19:22]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Lankaran

  • 26.05.2026 [19:21]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Vietnam

  • 26.05.2026 [19:13]

President Donald Trump: The United States continues to support an enduring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 26.05.2026 [19:08]

Film ‘Generational Memory’ receives awards at international film festivals

  • 26.05.2026 [18:37]

From Felipe VI, King of Spain

  • 26.05.2026 [18:35]

Chair’s Summary of the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda

  • 26.05.2026 [18:15]

From Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic

  • 26.05.2026 [18:13]

From Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia

  • 26.05.2026 [18:03]

Congratulations from Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, to Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day

  • 26.05.2026 [18:02]

From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

  • 26.05.2026 [18:00]

From Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel

  • 26.05.2026 [17:48]

Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrated in Minsk

  • 26.05.2026 [17:38]

® ABB Bank has launched its third bond issuance!

  • 26.05.2026 [17:35]

Tajik President unveils a series of international water initiatives

  • 26.05.2026 [17:27]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

  • 26.05.2026 [17:15]

SOCAR, China Offshore Oil Engineering Company explore partnership opportunities

  • 26.05.2026 [16:59]

Russian ambassador: Sea Breeze has become one of Azerbaijan’s major tourism and cultural attractions

  • 26.05.2026 [16:57]

Official banquet marking Azerbaijan`s Independence Day held in Jakarta

  • 26.05.2026 [16:53]

Ambassador: Russia–Azerbaijan economic cooperation continues to strengthen

  • 26.05.2026 [16:52]

Azerbaijan's Independence Day marked in Pakistan

  • 26.05.2026 [16:47]

Message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

  • 26.05.2026 [16:46]

Azerbaijan’s export to Türkiye exceeds $1 billion

  • 26.05.2026 [16:40]

From Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

  • 26.05.2026 [16:38]

AZAL shares essential baggage tips for a comfortable travel experience

  • 26.05.2026 [16:29]

Millions allocated to restore farm land damaged during war

  • 26.05.2026 [16:29]

29 more residents relocated to Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 26.05.2026 [16:17]

From Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

  • 26.05.2026 [15:56]

Official reception in Algeria marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

  • 26.05.2026 [15:37]

Bulgaria hosts 24th Congress of International Association of Forensic Sciences

  • 26.05.2026 [15:18]

Sofia introduces new metro trains, plans more stations

  • 26.05.2026 [15:17]

Great Pyramid’s design helps it withstand earthquakes: Study

  • 26.05.2026 [14:57]
Another 110 families relocated to Aghdam city receive keys to new homes VIDEO

Another 110 families relocated to Aghdam city receive keys to new homes VIDEO

Azerbaijani national music takes center stage in Rome

  • 26.05.2026 [14:37]

® SİMA Digital Signature in Birbank!

  • 26.05.2026 [14:26]

AERA, Clean Energy Centre for ECO Region discuss cooperation opportunities

  • 26.05.2026 [14:24]

Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat for Hajj pilgrimage

  • 26.05.2026 [14:22]

Azerbaijan’s Coordination Council convenes in United Kingdom, honors diaspora activists

  • 26.05.2026 [14:10]

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for June, 2026

  • 26.05.2026 [14:00]

From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 26.05.2026 [13:56]

Heydar Aliyev Foundation, China Conservatory of Music discuss areas of cooperation

  • 26.05.2026 [13:24]

Tea exports from Azerbaijan increase by more than 15 percent

  • 26.05.2026 [13:07]

Top Quad diplomats stress maritime security, diplomatic solution for Hormuz crisis

  • 26.05.2026 [12:49]

Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan agree on summer operation schedule for Bakhri-Tochik reservoir

  • 26.05.2026 [12:42]

Gold and silver prices rise on global markets

  • 26.05.2026 [12:41]

Global media outlets continue to widely cover WUF13 hosted by Baku

  • 26.05.2026 [12:37]

S. Korea aims for first nuclear submarine by mid-2030s

  • 26.05.2026 [12:34]

Beijing hosts event marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

  • 26.05.2026 [12:29]

Passenger train arrives in Tbilisi from Baku after six-year break

  • 26.05.2026 [12:14]

German-Bulgarian Chamber of industry and Commerce to announce Business Environment survey results

  • 26.05.2026 [12:11]

Students of Ismayilli State Humanitarian and Technology College visit Baku Engineering University

  • 26.05.2026 [12:04]

From Gio Cristofoli, bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye

  • 26.05.2026 [12:01]

Top stories update

  • 26.05.2026 [12:00]

From Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic

  • 26.05.2026 [11:49]

® Bank ABB’s Ganja branch starts serving customers in its renovated building

  • 26.05.2026 [11:22]

From His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia

  • 26.05.2026 [11:11]

Jordanian media highlights WUF13 hosted by Baku

  • 26.05.2026 [11:11]

To His Excellency Mr. Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia

  • 26.05.2026 [11:06]