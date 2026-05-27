Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with official reception in Moscow

Moscow, May 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Armed Forces Day were marked with an official reception in Moscow attended by Russian government officials, diplomats, military representatives, cultural figures and members of the Azerbaijani community.

Hosted by Azerbaijan’s embassy in Russia, the event gathered around 600 guests, including Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, members of the State Duma, diplomats, military officials and Azerbaijani students studying in Russia.

Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev highlighted the historical importance of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, noting that the foundations of modern Azerbaijani statehood, parliamentarism and the national army were laid during that period.

He said Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in 2020 under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and spoke about large-scale reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangezur, including demining operations and the return of former internally displaced persons.

Mustafayev also stressed Azerbaijan’s commitment to regional cooperation and dialogue, saying the country prioritizes stability and partnership amid growing global uncertainty.

Speaking at the reception, Galuzin praised the high level of Azerbaijan-Russia relations and highlighted expanding cooperation in politics, trade, transport, education and humanitarian affairs. He also recalled the role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in shaping strategic ties between Baku and Moscow.

Azerbaijan’s military attaché, Colonel Kenan Tahmazov, said the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had become one of the region’s most capable militaries and demonstrated high professionalism during the 44-day war in 2020.

The reception concluded with cultural performances and presentations on reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and the development of Azerbaijan’s armed forces.