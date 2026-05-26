Tea exports from Azerbaijan increase by more than 15 percent

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

In January-April 2026, Azerbaijan exported 259 tons of tea, up 15.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the value of tea exports increased by 12.1 percent to $2,213,08.

In January-April 2025, Azerbaijan exported 224 tons of tea worth $1,973,860.