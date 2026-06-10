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June 10 marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

June 10 marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

June 10 marks International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. It provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the value of the diversity of civilizations and promoting dialogue, mutual respect and global solidarity, fostering a more harmonious and interconnected world.

According to the UN official website, the theme of this year is “Promoting Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations and Strengthening International Solidarity and Cooperation.”

As the world grapples with multiple interconnected crises, such as widening gaps in peace, development, trust, and governance—humanity stands at a historic crossroads, facing increasing instability and transformation. The urgent need for solidarity, dialogue, and cooperation has never been more evident. Dialogue among civilizations remains the most effective way to eliminate discrimination and prejudice, foster mutual understanding and trust, strengthen relationships among nations, and reinforce global solidarity.

Dialogue among civilizations not only fosters awareness and appreciation of the universal values shared by humankind but also promotes peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect. It serves as a bridge to find common ground in addressing the pressing challenges of our time, ultimately contributing to world peace, human welfare, development, and progress.

On 7 June 2024 the General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/78/286, declaring 10 June the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

Proposed by China and co-sponsored by over 80 countries, the resolution emphasizes that all civilizational achievements constitute "the collective heritage of humankind." It underscores the importance of respecting civilizational diversity and highlights "the crucial role of dialogue" in maintaining global peace, advancing shared development, enhancing human well-being, and achieving collective progress.

The resolution acknowledges the essential role of dialogue in fostering awareness and understanding of universal values, as outlined in the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, reaffirming that civilizational achievements are part of humanity’s shared heritage.

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