Tashkent to host Uzbekistan – U.S. Business Forum

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

The Uzbekistan – U.S. Business Forum is scheduled for June 16 this year and will take place in the Tashkent Hall of the CAEx complex during the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum, according to Uza.uz. This information was provided by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the event, the presentation will cover Uzbekistan and the United States’ economic and investment potential, key areas of cooperation, and opportunities for joint investment in industrial, infrastructure, and technological projects.

The forum will feature leaders from top American corporations and financial institutions across sectors such as industrial production, mining, metallurgy, infrastructure, transport, construction, digital technology, finance, agriculture, and investment. Attendees include representatives from BlackRock, Oppenheimer, JPMorgan, Franklin Templeton, Boeing, Traxys, General Motors, Oracle, Air Products, Google, Meta, Citi, Nasdaq, Cove Capital, BNY Mellon, Visa, Auerbach Grayson, John Deere, FLSmidth, CNH Industrial, The Coca-Cola Company, Valmont Irrigation, Morgan Stanley, and others. Also participating are officials from the Export-Import Bank of the United States and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

During the forum, participants will explore opportunities to expand bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation. They will also discuss mechanisms for interaction between government bodies and the business sector, as well as practical steps to implement joint initiatives. Additionally, B2B and G2B meetings will be arranged, providing entrepreneurs, investors, and government representatives from both countries the chance to establish direct connections.